Details/Takeaway: Damilola Olubayo, known professionally as Jomiz is a Nigerian singer, and songwriter who grew up in Ajegunle, a rural area in the city of Lagos. Jomiz specializes in the genre of Afro-pop.
Jomiz expresses love in new single, 'Why'
He infuses several rhythmic tunes and melodies to interpret his feelings for the woman he loves.
Jomiz, who dropped his last single back in 2020, FAR produced by Ace producer CrackerMallo is back with a new delivery to serenade his listeners.
“Why” is a song that is characterized by melodious Afro-pop bounce instrumentals and simple lyrics where Jomiz asks why his lover kept him waiting for a long time…
Artist: Jomiz
Song Title: Why
Genre: Afro-pop
Album: TBD
Date of release: July 30, 2021
Label: TBD
Producer: TBA
Video Director: TBD
You can listen to the song below;
