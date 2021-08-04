RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Jomiz expresses love in new single, 'Why'

Motolani Alake

He infuses several rhythmic tunes and melodies to interpret his feelings for the woman he loves.

Jomiz - Why. (The Plug)

Details/Takeaway: Damilola Olubayo, known professionally as Jomiz is a Nigerian singer, and songwriter who grew up in Ajegunle, a rural area in the city of Lagos. Jomiz specializes in the genre of Afro-pop.

Jomiz, who dropped his last single back in 2020, FAR produced by Ace producer CrackerMallo is back with a new delivery to serenade his listeners.

“Why” is a song that is characterized by melodious Afro-pop bounce instrumentals and simple lyrics where Jomiz asks why his lover kept him waiting for a long time…

Artist: Jomiz

Song Title: Why

Genre: Afro-pop

Album: TBD

Date of release: July 30, 2021

Label: TBD

Producer: TBA

Video Director: TBD

