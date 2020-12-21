Details/Takeaway: You might remember Efe Oraka, the talented guitarist who crunched a number of Jon Bellion songs into a viral video of under two minutes some years ago. She's also the voice behind producer, Speroach's producer tag. She has released her debut body of work and it's amazing.

When she announced the album on November 29, 2020, she wrote on her Instagram page that, "I’m so grateful to have been the vessel to bring this project to life, Super thankful to everyone who was involved in putting it all together! My Debut project ‘Magic’ is out on the 20th of December!"

When the album dropped, she also wrote that, "I was thinking about you when I wrote this. I hope it resonates with you. I hope you take these stories and live out your own experiences. I hope you find your Magic as you’ve helped me find mine... MAGIC! OUT NOW."

Artist: Efe Oraka

Album Title: Magic

Genre: Alternative, Ballad

Date of Release: December 20, 2020

Producers: TBA

Album Art:

Efe Oraka - Magic EP. [Efe Oraka]

Length: 7 songs, 24 minutes

Features: 4 - M.I Abaga, Tay Iwar, DOZ and Sir Bastien

Tracklist:

Label: TBD

Singles: 1 - Wonderland

