Barzini features Eclipse Nkasi on new record, 'Down'
Whatever the case, here’s some good music to add to your weekend vibes. It’s titled “Down” and I feature my longtime friend and collaborator, Eclipse Nkasi. Both artists used to be signed to the same label.
Artist: Barzini featuring Eclipse Nkasi
Song Title: Down
Genre: Bashment
Album: TBD
Date of release: August 1, 2021
Label: TBA
Producer: TBA
Video Director: Chikezie Ifediobi for Qtoz Media
You can listen to the song below;
