Barzini features Eclipse Nkasi on new record, 'Down'

Both artists used to be signed to the same label.

Barzini - Down. (TBD)

Details/Takeaway: What is a fun weekend like for you? Drinks? Music? Both? More? A little indulgence is okay don’t worry.

Whatever the case, here's some good music to add to your weekend vibes. It's titled "Down" and I feature my longtime friend and collaborator, Eclipse Nkasi.

Artist: Barzini featuring Eclipse Nkasi

Song Title: Down

Genre: Bashment

Album: TBD

Date of release: August 1, 2021

Label: TBA

Producer: TBA

Video Director: Chikezie Ifediobi for Qtoz Media

You can listen to the song below;

Barzini - Down feat. Eclipse Nkasi [Official Music Video]

