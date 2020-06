Artist: Slimcase

Song Title: Hawahoo

Genre: Galala, Konto

Album: TBA

Date of release: June 12, 2020

Label: TBA

Producer: Fancy

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: This song is a celebration of vulgarity on wax. 'Hawahoo' has no meaning, it's what Nigerians call 'vibes.'

You can listen to the song below;