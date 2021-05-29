The latest and snappy single "Dubai" is sure to appease fans with it's a stylish and catchy vibe, and equally as pleasant visualizer to match.
Skaa shows his versatility on new single titled 'Dubai'
Nigerian hip-hop singer, songwriter, and SNMG artiste Skaa is out with a brand new song tagged 'Dubai'.
His sound is a combination of catchy melodies and laid-back rapping over hybrid afrobeat instrumentals.
His style of music is a result of the two genres of music he grew up on and was influenced by as a kid; Afrobeats and American hip hop.
Growing up, he was inspired by American rappers such as Fabolous, J. Cole, and Big L, as well as Nigerian rappers such as Naeto C, Show Dem Camp, and MI Abaga.
