Hip-hop group, Show Dem Camp have shared the release date and art cover for ''Clone Wars 4.''

The successful rap duo are set to start 2019 with the release of their much anticipated project, the fourth in the series on the first day of the new year.

This was made known on Monday, December 31st via Twitter as one half of the rap group, Ghost who tweets with the handle @kingluu shared the art cover on his Twitter page.

Following the success of the second edition of their headline event, Palmwine Music fest, which brings 2018 to a successful end, a year they also released the well accepted ''Palmwine Music 2'' album, they are now set to kickstart the new year on another impressive high.

Over the years, the rap duo have found a balance between satisfying their hardcore rap followers and attaining mainstream success and while the Palmwine series has always provided an experimental and breezy sound, it is on the 'Clone Wars' projects that their fans have been served their fiercest bars.

The fourth edition follows the theme of the previous ones as it is politically named, ''The Buhari Times'' reflecting the state of the nation at every time they are released.

The third part of the successful mixtape was released on the last day of 2016 with the fourth edition set to be out on January 1st, 2019.