Sholz Nova Returns With A New Single Called "Ride"

Spurred on by the thousands of streams accumulated on his previous releases, Sholz Nova is continuing his march to the top with the release of this new banger titled "Ride". Over an irresistible instrumental that features a delightful blend of Afrobeats and R&B, Sholz Nova croons words of naughty intentions to his lover, urging her to skip the games and get right to it. The metaphor-studded verses and neat flows are a testament to his strong songwriting skills and the catchy hook tops it off to give this song a very strong replay value.