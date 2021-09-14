RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Sholz Nova Returns With A New Single Called "Ride"

Spurred on by the thousands of streams accumulated on his previous releases, Sholz Nova is continuing his march to the top with the release of this new banger titled "Ride". Over an irresistible instrumental that features a delightful blend of Afrobeats and R&B, Sholz Nova croons words of naughty intentions to his lover, urging her to skip the games and get right to it. The metaphor-studded verses and neat flows are a testament to his strong songwriting skills and the catchy hook tops it off to give this song a very strong replay value.

Born Badeleke Ridwan Adeshola, Sholz Nova has been putting in the work in the industry for a while now. Music is his biggest passion and though he is very talented, he opts against relying on that alone, instead of improving with every new release. This young native of Ogun state is now ready to take his place as one of the voices to look out for in the buzzing Afrofusion scene.

Tap into the magic of the feel-good vibes created by Sholz Nova on this track today! "Ride" is now out on all digital streaming platforms, out on your preferred platform and enjoy good music!

Listen to Ride on streaming platforms. http://gojedistro.lnk.to/Ride

