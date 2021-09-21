Sean Dampte showcases his lifestyle in tasty new video for, 'Women, Weed and Wine'

Sleep deprivation in the life of a music star is inevitable and it happens not to have a remedy. It is a way of life they have embraced as their truth. It comes with the reality of some vices hypocrites raise their eyebrows at. This is not a case fit for any jury to judge unless there be a man ready to cast the first stone.

This is calling Spade by its first name that women, weed, wine are not far-fetched in the life of a music star. For as many of them who have imbibed the cipher culture of showcasing their living pattern, Sean Dampte has broken the cyst to tell it all in his recently released record.

Women are as spice and ornaments in the life of a male singer which without does not enliven their craft. This is just as bare as it can be right before our eyes and utterly undeniable. The presence of women in the habitual celebratory life of an Afro-fusion singer like Sean Dampte brings about a level of unconcealable excitement.

The unpretended element of weed in the life of Sean Dampte is not a function of moral decadence but a trait of social liberty. If it was, his name wouldn’t smell anywhere near the mass media. His measure of productivity out of being his very authentic self should rather be talked about. This London-based singer who originated the ‘Afro-Fusion’ category of sound in Nigeria will for no reason be found delivering less than expected.

Sean Dampte’s discography comprising of a compilation album and a goody bag of singles over the past 3 years is a roadmap that could take other singers longer years to tread before seeing as much result as he has planted in the UK and all over Africa now.

Telling the tale of a typical day in his life upon return to Lagos, Nigeria from London in a 4-minute uncensored video of ‘Women Weed Wine’ had it as unscripted as it could be without painting it a colour different from the truth.

This first visual for Women Weed Wine documented the fun lifestyle of Sean Dampte in the merry company of his friends and music associates.

What could be more than meets the eye in the clip is the revelation of a creative process. If you watch beyond the exact adult content of women, weed, and wine, you would experience what making music looks like for Sean, you would understand the ambience he creates around himself and how safe it is to express oneself without judgment.

Sean Dampte’s storytelling became more interesting within 3 months when he showed how much power he has over his narrative in another video clip with a more cinematographic glamour shot in London. This second video was what to be sold as the commercial truth airing on all local and international music channels after getting a glimpse of his real life.

Women Weed Wine official music video which premiered on the 3rd of July shows an entirely different perspective but with the same feature of enthusiasm and most importantly what makes the world a peaceful place to cohabitate. The need for multiple videos to tell the same story was quite vivid and it poses the question of what more dimension of realism Sean Dampte has up his sleeves?

This also leaves his audience yearning for when an actual album project will be released as Sean was known to have dropped over 12 videos in the past 3 years.

Rumour mills haven’t been able to milk anything out of Sean Dampte’s countless strolls into Nigeria from London one of which he recorded the prior video for Women Weed Wine. A quick maths could have resulted in him compiling an album across countries but Sean is the type who lays his cards on the table.

He has obviously put out all that he has been up to and he doesn’t hide when cooking something new. In the absence of a clue of what Sean has been up to lately, we think what he is saying to poking noses out there is: “hide your girls!”

