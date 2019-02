Ric Hassani debuts his first official single for the year titled, Love You Anyway.

The Perfect Gentleman, returns with this brand new love anthem to kickstart his music year.

'Love You Anyway' is an inducing number that follows his frequent subject matter of love but this time the talented singer expresses his emotions on a beat that also directs you to the dancefloor.

The song was produced, mixed and mastered by Vtek with Guitars by Kenneth Godwin and Osan Oladeji Ede.

LISTEN TO LOVE YOU ANYWAY HERE