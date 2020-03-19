Artist: Rema, Manny Norte, 6lack, Tion Wayne, LVRN

Song Title: 4 AM

Genre: Afrobeats

Album: TBA

Date of release: March 19, 2020

Label: MAVIN/Jonzing

Producer: Norte

Video Director: Meji Alabi

Details/Takeaway: DJ, Presenter and Producer, Manny Norté brings together some of music’s hottest artists worldwide hailing from Atlanta, London and Nigeria on his new track ‘4AM’.

The track, which is produced by Norté, implores the vocal stylings of LVRN’s very own 6LACK, Nigeria’s rising star, Rema and the UK’s Tion Wayne for this first of a kind collaboration that’s set to take over the summer this year.

The visuals for the track, set in Accra, Ghana, West Africa follows the group across the vibrant planes of the city, as they are immersed in the local surroundings and culture. The visual perfectly complements the track as it details the allure, beauty and captivating essence of a woman.

A relaxed, yet up-tempo track, with a highly infectious melody — the combination of RnB with the notable Afrobeat’s baseline is a perfect fusion for Norté’s first major offering as an artist, and one that places itself perfectly across the genres.The video for the song was shot in December 2019 in Teshie whike Afro Nation was ongoing.

On this feat, Manny Norte who is popular in these parts for his work on Capital Xtra says, “There’s no other time in the calendar where you’d be able to get these artists together in Ghana. I’m really appreciative of what has come to me, and I’m blessed. I’m bringing them together on my parents’ home ground. I was actually emotional in Ghana.”

Thoughts: This song looks like how Rema will have his first UK top 40 hit.

You can catch a video for the song below;