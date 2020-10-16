Details/Takeaway: The song is set to drop off Reekado's upcoming EP, 'Off The Record.'

This is fourth single of the year after 'Options' featuring Parker Ighile, 'Banger' with Skiibii and 'Need More' featuring Kida Kudz and EO. The song had caused a social media tirade from Wizkid to Banks on October 14, 2020. Banks had apparently not informed Wizkid that he was going to release the song before announcing it on social media.

Date: October 16, 2020

Song Title: Omo Ologo

Artist: Reekado Banks featuring Wizkid

Genre: Afrobeat

Producer: TBA

Album: Off The Record EP

Video Director: Olly Frostie

Label: Chocolate City/Partisan Records

