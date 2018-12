news

Phyno is out with a new anthem titled, 'OIL.'

It's a season of non-stop releases from the Penthauze stable as shortly after releasing his latest single,'Iyilu Ife', Phyno follows it up with this one he titles, 'OIL.'

Phyno appreciates the place of God in his successes as he sings about how the anointing oil is making a difference in his life.

The song is produced by Soularge.