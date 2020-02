Artist: Phyno featuring Runtown

Song Title: God's Willing

Genre: Afrobeats

Album: Deal With It

Date of release: February 28, 2019

Label: Penthauze

Producer: Kel P

Video Director: TG Omori

Details: Following 'Get The Info,' Phyno releases the fifth video from his fourth studio album, Deal With It. The song is an anthem to the good life and beauty.

