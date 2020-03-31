On March 30, 2020, Sarz and Shizzi - two of Nigeria's biggest and most successful music producers - faced off in the maiden 'Battle of The Hits.' The faced off for over two hours and attracted a viewership that tipped just over 22,000. Those viewers include Davido, Peruzzi, E Cool, Timbaland, Swizz Beatz, Don Jazzy and more.

After that episode- as it was before it - calls have intensified for more Instagram Live face-off. The Nigerian appetite for battle with hits and turntables has now become insatiable. Thus, one of the touted ones, Pheelz vs. Masterkraft have now accepted the challenge.

Pheelz and Masterkraft, who were ranked second and sixth respectively on a list of the producers of the 2010s by Pulse Nigeria will now face off on April 1, 2020 at 10 pm. It's also interesting that Pheelz vs. Masterkraft was one of two face-offs touted by Shizzi and Sarz upon the conclusion of their session. The other was Rexxie vs. Kel P.