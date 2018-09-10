Olamide releases video for new single Logba Logba

Olamide has relased the video to his latest single, 'Logba Logba.'
It is raining music non-stop from the YBNL quarters as barely weeks after releasing his last single, Criteria, Olamide is out with the audio and visuals for his new song, 'Logba Logba.'
This is his fourth single in recent months, which includes the hit song, 'Motigbana.'
'Logba Logba', produced by Killer Tunes, is a mellow tune that talks about making the best use of his time.
The video has Olamide looking like a boss as he is dressed up in a suit, with a lot of girls and flashy cars on parade.
The video was directed by Unlimited L.A.