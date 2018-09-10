Olamide releases video for new single Logba Logba

news

Olamide has shared the visuals to his brand new single, 'Logba Logba.'

It is raining music non-stop from the YBNL quarters as barely weeks after releasing his last single, Criteria , Olamide is out with the audio and visuals for his new song, 'Logba Logba.'

This is his fourth single in recent months, which includes the hit song, ' Motigbana .'

'Logba Logba', produced by Killer Tunes, is a mellow tune that talks about making the best use of his time.

The video has Olamide looking like a boss as he is dressed up in a suit, with a lot of girls and flashy cars on parade.

The video was directed by Unlimited L.A.