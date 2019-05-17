Artist: Nonso Amadi featuring Kwesi Arthur

Song Title: Comfortable

Genre: Afro-fusion

Date of Release: May 17, 2019

Album: TBA

Producer: TBA

Details/Takeaway: Fresh off his interview with Pulse Nigeria, where he revealed the titled of his upcoming EP, ‘Free,’ the afro-fusion artist has released his latest single featuring Ghanaian rap sensation, Kwesi Arthur – who also recently released his second studio album.

The song addresses a lover, potentially taking liberty for license. In itself, it is a wake-up call to that lover to not get too, “comfortable.”

