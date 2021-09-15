KERAE Records act, Mmzy is a Nigerian bilingual singer and songwriter.
Mmzy releases new video for, 'Decale'
The record is produced by Cracker Mallo.
Born Akachukwu Emmanuel Uche, the recently released visuals for 'Decale, one of the songs off his AscentEP is directed by popular cinematographer, TG Omori.
This high energy and infectious sound produced by Cracker Mallo will definitely take you straight to the dance floor. 'DÉCALÉ’ is a francophone coupe sound with sweet melodies and great performance by Mmzy.
