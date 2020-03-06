Artist: MI Abaga

Album Title: Judah The EP

Genre: Hip-Hop, Rap, Trap, Boom Bap, Sophisti-Rap

Date of Release: March 6, 2020

Producers: MI Abaga, BeatsByJay, Dose, Finito, Reinhard

Album Art:

MI Abaga releases new EP, 'Judah.' (Incredible Music)

Length:

Features: 5 – AQ, Buchi, Nawe, Alpha Ojini, Kauna

Tracklist:

MI Abaga releases new EP, 'Judah.' (Incredible Music)

Label: Incredible Music

Details/Takeaway: For his first release under Incredible Music, MI Abaga releases his 10 studio project. Since the end of his beef with Vector, the EP has been anticipated. However, it never quite dropped. Now, it's here.

You can get the project HERE.