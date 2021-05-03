RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Meet Dr. Kafayat-Shafau-Ameh, 'Kaffy' Nigeria's dance queen in the Facebook x Pulse #FacebookCreators Campaign

Facebook has partnered with Pulse Nigeria and Ghana for a special campaign, #FacebookCreators to celebrate African creatives using arts to inspire millions across Facebook platforms.

Highlighted today is Dr. Kafayat-Shafau-Ameh, popularly known as "Kaffy", the pioneer of dance as a business in Africa.

@kaffydance is Afrobeat’s number one and biggest global dance brand. To @kaffydance, dance is not just dance but a tool for reformation and empowerment of minds.

Watch out for Kaffy's full story as a Facebook creator on @pulsenigeria247

