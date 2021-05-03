Highlighted today is Dr. Kafayat-Shafau-Ameh, popularly known as "Kaffy", the pioneer of dance as a business in Africa.
Meet Dr. Kafayat-Shafau-Ameh, 'Kaffy' Nigeria's dance queen in the Facebook x Pulse #FacebookCreators Campaign
Facebook has partnered with Pulse Nigeria and Ghana for a special campaign, #FacebookCreators to celebrate African creatives using arts to inspire millions across Facebook platforms.
@kaffydance is Afrobeat’s number one and biggest global dance brand. To @kaffydance, dance is not just dance but a tool for reformation and empowerment of minds.
