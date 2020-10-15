Details/Takeaway: As Made Kuti looks to build his own legacy and live up to the Kuti name, he releases his debut Afrobeat single, Free Your Mind as the lead off a forthcoming 2021 LP. He also accompanies it with a vibrant video.

Made plays every instrument on 'Free Your Mind,' which centers on a mesmerizing rhythm and lyrics preaching an emancipation of the consciousness. Made explains, “‘Free Your Mind’ is very much inspired by the teachings I received from my father and his efforts to make me understand exactly what the black man and woman’s situation is in Nigeria,

"Africa, and around the world [...] The true meaning of ‘free your mind’ is to be critical. It means use your mind to its full potential—to think, to try to find answers and ask the right questions.”

The release of 'Free Your Mind' also coincides with the start of Felabration, as well as the birth date of Fela on what would've been his 82nd birthday.

Following in his family's legacy of voicing out against societal oppression, Made spoke out in strong support of anti-police brutality protests and the #ENDSARS movement currently happening across Nigeria. Both he and his father took to the streets alongside protesters demanding justice.

Date: October 15, 2020

Song Title: Free Your Mind

Artist: Made Kuti

Genre: Afrobeat

Producer: TBA

Album: TBA

Video Director: Olly Frostie

Label: Chocolate City/Partisan Records

You can play the song below;