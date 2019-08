Artist: Ckay featuring DJ Lambo

Song Title: Way

Genre: Shepeteri. afrobeats

Date of release: August 16, 2019

Producer: Ckay

Label: Chocolate City/Warner

Album: Ckay The First EP

Details/Takeaway: This song is an undisputed banger. When you successfully sample Beethoven, all that's left is promotion.

