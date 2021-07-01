RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

‘Like what you do, do what you like’, Matthieu Seguin, NBC MD charges youths in debut episode of Podcast

Authors:

Pulse Mix

In line with Nigerian Bottling Company’s (NBC) commitment toward supporting the growth and development of Nigeria and its people, Matthieu Seguin, Managing Director of NBC, has launched a podcast series themed Refresh!

‘Like what you do, do what you like’, Matthieu Seguin, NBC MD charges youths in debut episode of Podcast

Matthieu Seguin is the Managing Director of Nigerian Bottling Company Ltd. He was appointed to this position in October 2019.

Recommended articles

An Alumnus of INSEAD, IMD & EM Normandie, Matthieu has over 25 years’ experience as a talented CEO, board member, inspirational and venerable leader across both developed and developing markets in Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Through the podcasts, Seguin will be sharing his expert insights and perspective on a range of topics ranging from leadership, to business, sustainability, career, and life tips and so on. In the first episode, he shares lessons on Personal Development & Leadership.

Listen to the Podcast here:

https://soundcloud.com/refreshpodcast/lessons-on-personal-development-and-leadership

#FeaturedbyNBC

Authors:

Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

‘Like what you do, do what you like’, Matthieu Seguin, NBC MD charges youths in debut episode of Podcast

'No weapon fashioned against me shall prosper' - Peruzzi reacts to alleged sexual assault victim Daffy Blanco's dream

Production officially kicks off for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Van Vicker says it is an honour to be likened to Ramsey Nouah

'Peruzzi died in my dream' - singer's alleged sexual assault victim Daffy Blanco reveals

American comedian Bill Cosby set to be released from prison

The Weeknd to produce & star in new HBO series 'The Idols'

Actress Iya Rainbow says she begged Princess to drop molestation case against Baba Ijesha

I have been sexually harassed in Nollywood - Anee Icha