Artist: Larry Gaaga and Flavour

Song Title: Tene

Genre: Afrobeats

Album: Living in Bondage: Breaking Free.

Date of release: October 11, 2019

Label: Universal Music Group

Producer: Larry Gaaga

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: Nigerian songwriter, recording artist, music producer, and record label executive Larry Gaaga is back with a new single 'Tene' featuring Flavour.

The song is the first release from the much anticipated 'Living in Bondage' soundtrack of the movie Living in Bondage: Breaking Free.

'Living in Bondage: Breaking Free,' is a sequel to the well acclaimed Nollywood movie, 'Living in Bondage.' The movie is centered around a young couple who struggle with love, betrayal, suffering and redemption. Being the first major production out of the Nigerian Film Industry, the movie marked the start of Nollywood and gave the industry the recognition it deserved.

The love song, produced by Gaaga himself, highlights Flavour's vocals with its mellow sound and soft bass. The singer pours his heart out on the track, expressing how his everlasting love causes him to celebrate his woman daily, as he believes it should be.

The beat, along with Flavour's indigenous, highlife sound, and passionate lyrics, makes the track reminiscent of the classic Nigerian love songs of the 90s.

'Tene' is Gaaga's fourth musical release this year. Nollywood is at a standstill waiting for the release of the film Living in Bondage: Breaking Free, as well as what we expect to be an incredible accompanying soundtrack.

Living in Bondage: Breaking Free hits cinemas nationwide from November 8.

You can listen to the song HERE.