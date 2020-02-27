On February 26, 2020, Nigerian superstar, Kizz Daniel announced that he is set to release his third studio album, 'King of Love' in 2020.

The announcement came via his Twitter page when he wrote, "New Era (4 years ago) __ No Bad SONGZ ( 2 years ago ) __ King Of Love 2020 #KOL2020."

King of Love will be Kizz Daniel's third studio album after New Era (2016) and No Bad Songz (2018). New Era was named Album of The Year at the 2016 Headies and was named as one of the top 10 albums of the decade by Pulse Nigeria. No Bad Songz was released in 2018 to lukewarm reception, however the album had hits.

No date has been set for the release of King of Love yet, but it is anticipated.