Artist: Johnny Drille
Song Title: Something Better
Genre: R&B
Album: TBA
Date of release: March 26, 2020
Label: MAVIN
Producer: Johnny Drille
Video Director: TBA
Details: Johnny Drille drops his first single of 2020.
