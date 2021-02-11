On February 13, 2021, Nigerian singer, Joeboy will be on Cuppy's Apple Music Radio show, 'Africa Now.' He will discuss his new album, 'Somewhere Between Beauty and Magic,' why the album has no features and his plans for a deluxe.

As regards the lack of features on his album, Joeboy says, "I really, really wanted two of my favorite artists on the album, but I couldn't get their verses on time. So by the time they submitted their verses, it was too late to actually add it to the album."

When asked who these two artists are, he says, "Oh, okay. Part of my favorite artists are definitely Simi and WurlD. So the deluxe version is coming out in a couple of months, the deluxe version of the album. So those features are definitely going to be on it."

On the album title...

Joeboy says, "I remember the whole idea behind the album is love, love is beautiful and magical. So, we're speaking, and I'm like, "Yo. I think we should name it ‘Beauty and magic.’ " We're like, "No, that's just straightforward.

"Maybe ‘Somewhere between beauty and magic.’ " And it kind of stuck. I think the album title is really, really catchy. Once you get that title, it just was like, "Yo, let me check this out. What this album was about?”

Joeboy also says that he wants to be humble, as much as possible.