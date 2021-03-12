Nigerian singer and songwriter Idahams teams up with Falz for the remix of 'Man on Fire.'

The remix shines light on the misconception placed on people as a result of their choice of work, style and behaviour, with Idahams offering critics advice - "Drink water, mind your business, use that energy for yourself..."

Falz being the rapper he is, brings his signature wit and charm to the track, fitting into the song’s narrative while maintaining the same song scheme that made it such a well-received anthem.

Hailing from rivers State Idahams is The Voice from Our Generation: The artist whose music speaks the average man’s truth and aligns with the identity ranging from love, trials, triumphs, pains and more.

The remix is the first drop off the upcoming Man on Fire Deluxe EP, where Idahams updates some of 2020’s high points with more emotive highs and textured singing.

Listen to “Man on Fire Remix” HERE