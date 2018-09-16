news

Fuji music legend, K1 De Ultimate has threatened to sue whoever used his song to campaign for Senate President, Bukola Saraki's presidential ambition.

The singer made the threat in a press statement issued by his media manager, Kunle Rasheed on Sunday, September 16, 2018.

"K1 said he is already talking with his lawyers to seek redress on the matter," the statement reads in part.

ALSO READ: Olamide didn't get permission for 'Anifowoshe', KWAM 1

Dismissing the video making the rounds that he is supporting the presidential ambition of Saraki, K1 said his loyalty belongs to only President Muhammadu Buhari till 2023.

"The only person he is rooting for to become the president in 2019 is no other than President Muhammadu Buhari. This he has shown by telling the world where his loyalty belongs at every occasion lately.

"K1 has also on countless occasion granted interviews to several media organizations that he is for Buhari till 2023.

"K1 is also using this medium to sound it clear that he will never ever endorse someone who has acted as a betrayal to his party right from when he assumed the office till the time he left the party for the opposition," Rasheed said in the statement.

ALSO READ: KWAM1 is adding Trap, R&B to fuji music

I am disappointed in Saraki - K1 de Ultimate

K1 further expressed disappointment in the Senate President saying for allowing such deceit to trend on social media.

He said, "I will liken that to artifice, I am highly disappointed that someone like the senate president can be involved in such a fraud because it is evidently clear that the only person I am rooting for to become the president in 2019 is no other than President Mohammadu Buhari.

"The only time I had an encounter with the senate president was at the marriage ceremony of Mohammed Mustapha’s son in Ilorin in 2015.

"So, he has no right to circulate any song without his approval; doing so amounts to fraud.

"‘I remain a strong party member and the only person I support to become the president in 2019 is Muhammadu Buhari."

K1 has always been one of the several musicians who do not hide their political leanings.