Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

I will sue whoever used my song to campaign for Saraki - K1

K1 De Ultimate I will sue whoever used my song to campaign for Saraki - Fuji legend

Wasiu Ayinde Marshall is planning to sue whoever is behind the use of his song to promote the presidential campaign of Bukola Saraki.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play K1 de ultimate is planning to sue whoever is behind the use of his song to promote the presidential campaign of Saraki. (Pulse)

Fuji music legend, K1 De Ultimate has threatened to sue whoever used his song to campaign for Senate President, Bukola Saraki's presidential ambition.

The singer made the threat in a press statement issued by his media manager, Kunle Rasheed on Sunday, September 16, 2018.

"K1 said he is already talking with his lawyers to seek redress on the matter," the statement reads in part.

ALSO READ: Olamide didn't get permission for 'Anifowoshe', KWAM 1

Dismissing the video making the rounds that he is supporting the presidential ambition of Saraki, K1 said his loyalty belongs to only President Muhammadu Buhari till 2023.

"The only person he is rooting for to become the president in 2019 is no other than President Muhammadu Buhari. This he has shown by telling the world where his loyalty belongs at every occasion lately.

KWAM 1 play

KWAM 1, at the airport

(Naijagists)

 

"K1 has also on countless occasion granted interviews to several media organizations that he is for Buhari till 2023.

"K1 is also using this medium to sound it clear that he will never ever endorse someone who has acted as a betrayal to his party right from when he assumed the office till the time he left the party for the opposition," Rasheed said in the statement.

ALSO READ: KWAM1 is adding Trap, R&B to fuji music

I am disappointed in Saraki - K1 de Ultimate

K1 further expressed disappointment in the Senate President saying for allowing such deceit to trend on social media.

View this post on Instagram

King Wasiu The Fuji King on BUKOLA SARAKI...

A post shared by CHIEF DR DELE MOMODU (@delemomoduovation) on

 

He said, "I will liken that to artifice, I am highly disappointed that someone like the senate president can be involved in such a fraud because it is evidently clear that the only person I am rooting for to become the president in 2019 is no other than President Mohammadu Buhari.

"The only time I had an encounter with the senate president was at the marriage ceremony of Mohammed Mustapha’s son in Ilorin in 2015. 

"So, he has no right to circulate any song without his approval; doing so amounts to fraud.

"‘I remain a strong party member and the only person I support to become the president in 2019 is Muhammadu Buhari."

K1 has always been one of the several musicians who do not hide their political leanings.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 New Video Major Lazer - All My Life ft. Burna Boybullet
2 New Video Falz - 'Sweet Boy'bullet
3 Shaku Shaku Use these 10 songs to properly enjoy the new Nigerian...bullet

Related Articles

K1 The Ultimate Olamide didn't get permission from me for my song, ''Anifowoshe'', says Fuji legend
The Sound Podcast KWAM1 is adding Trap, R&B to fuji music [Episode 22]
Mystro 'Lagos at 50 anthem' Ft. K1 De Ultimate [Video]
Kwam1 Singer reportedly acquires N66M Bentley Flying Spur car
KWAM 1 Fuji star celebrates last child as she turns 1 [Photos]
K1 de Ultimate Fuji legend wants to redefine the genre by adding Trap, R&B
KWAM 1 Fuji maestro gushes about son's academic achievement
KWAM 1 Fuji icon's son ties the knot in lowkey ceremony
KWAM 1 Daughter of Fuji musician reportedly dies in Canada
Oba Hafeez Badiru At last, Langbasa Kingdom gets new king [Photos]

Music

Wizkid has collaborated with South African DJ Black Coffee
Wizkid Singer has collaborated with South African DJ Black Coffee
Davido
Davido Pop star reportedly escapes gun shot attack during rally in Osun state
Prettyboy D-O Artist holds listening party for ''Everything is Pretty'' mixtape
New Music Yung6ix - 'Shole' ft Sinzu and Dammy Krane