Date: January 10, 2020

Song Title: Life Is Good

Artist: Future featuring Drake

Genre: Hip-Hop, Trap, Rap

Producer: Ambezza, OZ and D.Hill

Album: TBA

Video Director: Director X

Label: Freebanz/Epic

Details/Takeaway: In 2016, Toronto superstar, Drake and his Atlanta counterpart, Future released their collaborative mixtape, What A Time To Be Alive. The mixtape was critically acclaimed and commercially successful. After a brief time of no collaboration between the two superstars, they are back at it.

Future, who shut down Eko Convention Centre in Lagos, Nigeria on December 29, 2019 owns the song. The song is a cross between melodious R&B with woozy cloud strings and drum-heavy Atlanta street sound.

