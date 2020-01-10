Date: January 10, 2020
Song Title: Life Is Good
Artist: Future featuring Drake
Genre: Hip-Hop, Trap, Rap
Producer: Ambezza, OZ and D.Hill
Album: TBA
Video Director: Director X
Label: Freebanz/Epic
Details/Takeaway: In 2016, Toronto superstar, Drake and his Atlanta counterpart, Future released their collaborative mixtape, What A Time To Be Alive. The mixtape was critically acclaimed and commercially successful. After a brief time of no collaboration between the two superstars, they are back at it.
Future, who shut down Eko Convention Centre in Lagos, Nigeria on December 29, 2019 owns the song. The song is a cross between melodious R&B with woozy cloud strings and drum-heavy Atlanta street sound.
