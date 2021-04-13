Meet 7-year-old Fotocopy; the hottest Ghanaian rapper at the moment (WATCH)

According to Fotocopy, rap comes to him because he doesn't learn it. "when the song comes I don't do anything, it just blows into my mind, then I start singing," he said during the exclusive interview with pulse.com.gh

Fotocopy is out with a song titled 'Megye Me Dow' featuring his father Qwaachi and Clemento Suarez. Speaking about the rap track, he said "I wrote it myself and my dad helped me".

Sharing the inspiration behind the song, the 7-year-old said "basically, the song tells a story of a father who refuses to take care of his son" and added that "I rehearsed it the time I was writing it and we went to the studio that morning to record it".