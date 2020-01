Date: January 13, 2020

Song Title: Need You

Artist: Fireboy

Genre: Afrobeats, R&B

Producer: Pheelz

Album: Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps

Video Director: Clarence Peters

Label: YBNL Nation

Details/Takeaway: This represents the fourth video from Fireboy's debut studio album, Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps. The song is cut from the afrobeat essence with a brilliance of delivery.

