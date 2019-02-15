Here is Pulse Music's compiled playlist of 10 new songs you need to listen to this week.

The week in which lovers celebrated Valentine's day ends with Nigerians taking to the polls to not just exercise their rights but also determine their fate, at least for the next four years with the Presidential elections.

Hence, it was not much of a surprise to see a large amount of new music released with a majority politically and love themed.

So where will you be voting this weekend? Worried about the hours you might spend in the queue under the hot sun? Not to worry, we have the right playlist to keep you company.

Here are 10 new songs you need to listen to

DJ Kaywise - 'Vanessa' ft Demmie Vee

Prominent disc jockey, DJ Kaywise comes through with his new song titled “Vanessa” featuring talented singer and FlyBoi inc affiliate, Demmie Vee.

This Izzy Black produced record is a melodious love anthem spiced with the injection of familiar South African chants.

T Classic - Nobody Fine Pass You

Last week, we brought you the audio version of this record that is fast burning up the streets and the rising talent, T Classic has now shared the visuals that projects the message of the song.

Kelvin BOJ - 'Floss' Ft. Yung Mal

'Floss' is a brand new single from Atlanta based recording artist and producer Kelvin Boj.

The record which features Gucci Mane's 1017 records artist Yung Mal and was produced by Boj is a single off his forth coming project 'Man On A Mission.'

A.D.A.M - 'On For Later' [WeTalkSound]

From the 12-track LOFN 2 EP by the collective, WeTalkSound released on Valentine's day, February 14, is the opening song titled, 'On For Later' by A.D.A.M, which is nothing short of a majestic R&B offering brilliantly delivered and produced by Rude Boy.

LISTEN TO ''LOFN 2'' HERE

Djaji Prime - 'Mumu' ft Boogey

From the recently released debut tape, ExPRESSION by multi talented artist, Djaji Prime, is this one he titles, 'Mumu' featuring Boogey.

The song is a response to how people have tried to play him based on his reactions in different situations with Boogey delivering a verse that totally blows this to another level.

LISTEN TO ''ExPRESSION'' HERE

NeoTeric - 'Leaving'

After the K-Solo Production Series, the veteran producer teams up with rapper, Neoteric on this new release, 'Leaving.'

The song sees him expressing himself on the state of the nation, as he considers the option of 'leaving' for better opportunities.

Nelson Bello - 'This is Lagos'

From his recently released EP, ''Ade'' is this decent track called 'This is Lagos', the fifth song on the tape where he pays ode to the City of Excellence.

LISTEN TO ''ADE'' HERE

Olisa Franklin - 'One Night'

TNR Music Artiste Olis Franklin starts the new year with this new single titled 'One Night' produced by Chris Strings.

The mid tempo Afro Dancehall beat fits his usual style as he sings about his undying love for the woman of his dreams and it is not a one night stand but for love for life.

Okiemute - 'Wosa'

Project Fame winner and Flux Factory diva Okiemute premieres the music video for her buzzing single 'Wosa.'

Produced by hit-maker GospelOnDeBeatz; the energetic diva attacks with a fiery uptempo Afrobeats fest to make you dance.

Mr Real - 'Antidote'

Mr Real is back and this time he is in love as he finds the 'Antidote' to his yearnings.