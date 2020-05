Artist: Deena Ade

Song Title: Bitter

Genre: R&B, Soul, Neo-Soul

Album: TBA

Date of release: May 1, 2020

Label: TBA

Producer: TiwaDara

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: This was one of the two singles that Deena Ade released earlier in the year. The video was shot in the thick of isolation.

You can watch the video below;