On October 23, 2019, Nigerian music star, David released a new single titled ‘Risky.’

Davido’s new song features Jamaican patois crooner, Popcaan. The song which is a fleshed up version of his viral rap freestyle ‘kilo kan mi’ on Hot 97, New York in February 2019, is said to be the lead single of his upcoming album, A Good Time.

According to Apple Music 100, 'Risky' has topped charts in eight African countries. The countries include Nigeria, Ghana, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Dominica, Niger, St Kitts and Gambia. This comes two weeks after its release.

As at 7:00 am on November 11, 2019, the song's video has 5,542,721 views on YouTube. Upon release, 'Risky' was also No. 8 on the Jamaican charts.