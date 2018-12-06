Pulse.ng logo
Davido dedicate new single, 'Wonder Woman' to his love

Davido to close the year with release of new single, 'Wonder Woman'

Davido has announced that his new single, 'Wonder Woman' will be released on Friday, December 7th.

  • Published:
US-Nigerian rapper Davido took home the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) trophy for artist of the year, leading a strong showing for the West African music powerhouse play Davido to release new single 'Wonder Woman' this Friday (AFP)

Davido will be releasing a new single in celebration of the African woman to close the year.

The DMW honcho who has enjoyed a run in 2018 with a number of hit singles and global concerts is planning to end 2018 on a high with the release of a new song ahead of his headline concert scheduled for December 27th.

Davido made this announcement through his Instagram page on Thursday, December 6th with the caption, ''New music Friday 'Wonder Woman', We are nothing without women.''

View this post on Instagram

Let#emo#4oCZ##s celebrate tomorrow! #WonderWoman

A post shared by Davido Adeleke (@davidoofficial) on

 

Davido opened the year with the release of his song, 'Flora My Flawa' and has followed it up all year with both his solo records and joint singles like 'Assurance', 'Nwa Baby', 'Aza', 'Mind' and more.

He is now set to round things up on a similar note with another love themed song dedicated to the woman in his life due to be released on Friday, December 7th

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

