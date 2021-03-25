On March 23, 2021, legendary Nigerian music producer, Don Jazzy announced that his act, Crayon is set to drop his sophomore EP later tonight.

The EP would be titled, Twelve AM and it would be Crayon's follow-up to 2019's Cray Cray EP, which produced the sleeper hit, 'So Fine.'

Announcing the EP, Crayon says that, "This one is for the family, and everyone on a journey. New dawn begins at Twelve A.M. Thursday Midnight.🌪#CrayArmy."

The EP is now available for pre-save.

In 2019, Crayon signed to Don Jazzy's MAVIN Records, via a joint-venture with BabyFresh's Blowtime.