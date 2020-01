Artist: C-Blvck featuring Naira Marley

Song Title: BabyKingsWay

Genre: Afropop, Shepeteri

Album: TBA

Date of release: January 30, 2020

Label: Marlian

Producer: Rexxie

Video Director: Naya

Details/Takeaway:After C-Blvck features on Naira Marley's 'Tingasa,' the rapper returns the favour. The song is another another scatterbrained topical song with an incredible beat.

You can watch the video below;