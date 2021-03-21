Grammy Awards winner, Burna Boy has slammed those who denigrated him and prayed for him not to win the biggest prize in the global entertainment industry.

The singer took a swipe at his critics on social media barely a week after he won the Best Global Music Album category with his Twice As Tall album at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

The Nigerian star beat Antibalas (FU Chronicles), Bebel Gilberto (Agora), Anoushka Shankar (Love Letters), and Tinariwen (Amadjar) to the award.

Burna Boy who lost the prize to Angelique Kidjo in the 62nd edition of the awards believes some of his compatriots rejoiced over his loss.

But on Saturday, March 20, 2021, the Nigerian singer took to Twitter to appreciate his fans and take a dig at his detractors at the same time.

He tweeted, “GOD is most definitely NOT A MAN. I will never forget how so many of you prayed that I don’t win. Too dumb to understand that you also win if I win. No worry, this is just the beginning. God is Great.

“God bless everyone/ anyone who has stood with me! Let’s keep making history!

“Every single person that worked on the project, my incredible team that works 24/7, and my OUTSIDERS!! Big love always.”

The tweets got Nigerians talking as many praised him for his talents and consistency while others criticised him saying he is arrogant.