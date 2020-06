Artist: Master KG featuring Burna Boy and Nomcebo

Song Title: Jerusalema Remix

Genre: Afro-pop, Afro-house, Gqom

Album: TBA

Date of release: June 19, 2020

Label: TBA

Producer: Master KG

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: Master KG's 'Skeleton Move' was a huge cross-over song in Nigeria for what Nigerians thought was 'Bode Thomas.' The original 'Jerusalema' was released in December 2019 and it only featured Nomcebo.

You can listen to the remix below;