Bella Alubo Mcskill Someje Dotman 10 new songs you need

The Pulse team is proud to present this week's roundup of 10 of the finest songs you need on your playlist this week.

The festive season is for celebration and with celebration comes partying and plenty of new music.

From a large volume of songs that found its way into the music-sphere during the week, we bring to you 10 of the very best that would fit into your weekend playlist.

Here is Pulse's playlist of songs for your listening pleasure this week

MCskill ThaPreacha - 'What's Free? (Freestyle)'

Over Meek Mill's 'What's Free?' instrumental from his latest album, ''Championships'' , MCskill returns with this freestyle that addresses a number of issues.

The rapper who also recently released his latest album, ''The 9th Chapter'' has a word for people who are unsupportive of the culture and always waiting to criticise and compare.

Bella Alubo - 'Aiya'

Off her ''re-Bella EP'' released on Friday, December 7th is the single, 'Aiya.'

“Learnt not to wait around to be loved back,” Bella shared in explaining the song as she recounts past experiences of a relationship gone sour.

STREAM THE EP HERE

Morris - 'For 2'

Upcoming artist Morris makes a statement with 'For 2.'

'For 2' is a pop record that has a love message as well as a prayer. It is one song that taps into a number of present pop influences but Morris is well talented to deliver this strongly, making it an enjoyable listen.

John Networq - 'Blessings'

John Networq is in the festive mood as he prays for 'Blessings' on his new song.

The Burna Boy inspired and Michael Syn'X produced song is John's rendition of unwavery hope.

'Blessings' come as a way of John Networq praying for a breakthrough in life.

Dotman - 'Owo'

Multi-faceted afropop artist Dotman releases the video for ‘Owo’, a new single he hopes will inspire people to stick to their hustle.

Produced by Wolfgang, Dj Memphis, and Yin Yang, ‘Owo’ is a straightforward song with a steady mid-tempo beat, telling an inspirational story many can relate to.

The video is directed by Menox Films.

AUSTIIN - 'Thrills'

Hip-Hop/Soul producer and singer, AUSTIIN, releases his euphonious new track titled 'Thrills.'



The song sees AUSTIIN stay true to his signature trap sound as he delivers dreamy vocals over Xoe’s harrowing chords and hard-hitting subs, telling the story of the struggle to make it in his city, Lagos.



'Thrills', originally a prelude to his 2019 project titled “Wrath of August”, is yet another testament to his remarkable chemistry with producer and frequent collaborator Trill Xoe. The pair are scheduled to release a 6-track joint tape next year.

Someje - 'It Is Time For Christmas' ft Jessica Bongos

Someje releases her debut holiday single 'It is time for Christmas' featuring Jessica Bongos.

In her words she hopes to help you to have the best time ever this holiday season using her soulful voice to ignite your most beautiful heartfelt Christmas memories while sparking renewed hope for the future.

The single features the rich sultry voice of the only Jessica Bongos and was produced by Atta Otigba.

Onosz - 'Last Love'

Onosz is out with his new single, 'Last Love.'

The talented singer/songwriter who has worked with Burna Boy and featured on Boogey's recent release, 'Lazarus' is out with his latest song ahead of the release of his debut EP, ''Love and Hustle'' planned for early next year.

Zets x Gidi - 'Rewind'

Zets and Gidi come together to deliver this new one, 'Rewind.'

Rewind is a dancehall tune that thrives on its soft drums and low synth beats that gives this a very vibey sound.

Cheque - 'Brand New'

Cheque is set to steal a lot of hearts with his new single 'Brand New.'

'Brand New' is a beautiful RnB tune that captures his emotions as with his charming vocals he expresses love for the one who has won his heart.