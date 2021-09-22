Alpha P shares visuals for new single, 'Oh No'

Promising young talent Alpha P shares new music video for his slick and sing-a-long summer anthem “OH NO” directed by Xela Alexander AB. The visuals take us through a boy meets girl storyline where Alpha P finds himself falling for a girl and attempting to win her over by providing a sense of security, love and affection.
With this being his third release of the year Alpha P is determined to break out of the box with a new wave of Afro beats with R&B tones.
Produced by Killertunes, "OH NO” is a smooth blend of upbeat infused melodies. With this being his third release of the year Alpha P is determined to break out of the box with a new wave of Afro beats with R&B tones.
Since the 2019 release of his genre-blending debut EP, “King of The Wolves” Alpha P has consistently given his growing fanbase nonstop quality content with his freestyles, singles and back-to-back collaborations including Justin Bieber’s “Peaches Remix”, “Coming 2 America” & “Tiny Desk Jiggy Bop” performance. Previously featured on DJ Targets “Global Touchdown Tour” for BBC 1Xtra Alpha P confidently showcases why he is one to watch.
