His lyrics are pithy and fresh as he syncs love, desire, and opulence into his smartly-delivered verses that depict him as a certified loverboy.
Akiriko releases single titled "Loose Guard'
Straddling an experimental instrumental by BeatbyBean, Akiriko sings about being in-tune with a love interest and expresses his intent towards her in soft, oft-whispered, coos that match the tropical vibe of the song.
BeatbyBean’s beat helps the singer map out his direction on the 2 minute songs, pushing him into new territory with each second.
On "Looseguard" Akiriko taps into a lustrous sound to make a feel-good love ditty.
All in All, Loose Guard is a song that listeners will love at first listen.
Stream HERE
#FeaturedbyAkiriko
