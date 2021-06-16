RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Afro-house singer Coco Benson returns with her new single, 'Majesty'

She is the granddaughter of late Nigerian highlife legend Bobby Benson

Following a lengthy break from music in 2016, between her five-year hiatus, as she focused on family, Afro-house diva Coco Benson returns with her first single for the year titled, 'Majesty.'

The song which comes more than a year after her last release 'Cant Wait,' is a stripped-down record of a mixture of pop/Afro-house & Amapiano giving her listeners a soulful riddim.

While Coco delivers her airy vocals and smooth melodies, she captivates her listeners affection while the synth beats by renowned producer Shizzi bundles it as an irresistible timeless record.

Meredine Akerele, professionally known as Coco Benson is a singer and songwriter. She is the granddaughter of late Nigerian highlife legend Bobby Benson and is currently working on her debut body of work.

Official Music Video is below;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=hDqe_H0hDb0

