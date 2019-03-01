It is a power collaboration as Slimcase enlists 2baba, Peruzzi, Larry Gaaga and DJ Neptune on his new single, Azaman.

Released a few weeks ago, the Saint Sami Ganja who came to the limelight in 2017 with the emergence of the 'Shaku Shaku' dance has shared the visuals to his latest effort which features some of the biggest names in the industry.

'Azaman' may just be Slimcase's path back to mainstream recognition as it is fast becoming one of the hottest joints on the streets.

The visuals was shot by Avalon Okpe.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1BpApL2PRGo