Top 10 characters in Bridgerton

One worthy detail to take note of you probably missed is Anthony’s Habit of looking at his pocket watch. The pocket watch is a family heirloom given to him by his father (the late viscount), symbolizing legacy, pressure, and fear. While there are moments, Anthony does a deep internal reflection and is ready to open up a part of himself he has locked for so long, but that decision is met with instant regret as his mistress insists on her liberation. I must say that scene; I felt very empathetic for him as he returned to his insecure shell even more broken than he left it. Poor Anthony, Heartbreak is inevitable In this thing called love. But you can’t let it make you a bitter soul. Hopefully, Anthony Bridgerton and anyone who relates to him understand and move on.

Pulse Nigeria

9. Marina Thompson: Marina Thompson, a cousin to the Featheringtons, is a maid invited to be sponsored during the social season by Lord Featherington. Marina gains the favor of a handful of suitors, one of which includes Colin Bridgerton. During her stay with the Featherington’s. Marina is revealed to be pregnant. And that gives reason for a scandal involving two of London’s reputable families. Marina’s plight in this story is like none other; while bearing the results of her affair with a soldier lost in Spain, she must also conform to the new culture and lifestyle Portia Featherington introduces to her.

Marina is of humble background. Despite having a sip of societal elitism, she remains true to her original self. Outspoken. Passionate. Bold. Smart. Uncompromisable. Beautiful.

8. Sienna Rosso: Sienna is a fierce opera singer who believes in someday being the lady of Anthony Bridgerton, but after being on the wrong end of toxic masculinity, she decides to chase a life of her own. She is freeing herself of the expectations from an uncertain Viscount and accepting her non-elite position in society.

Sienna knows her worth and won’t settle for anyone who would see her less for who she is. Her iconic line in episode 3, ‘Art of the swoon,’ proves it. “I will not be your fool anymore”.

Pulse Nigeria

7. Will Mondrich: Simon’s trainer and a good friend. Will is a boxer who is trying to feed his family. While he is happy with his wife and kids, the hurdle of his finances is one opponent his muscles cannot defeat. Will comes to a tough place where he has to choose between his honor and a means to cater for his family. The decision is an easy one for Will as he picks his family’s welfare over his ego.

Quick question. If you were in Will’s shoes, what choice would you make?

6. Benedict Bridgerton: At some point, the only Bridgerton man we knew was Anthony until Benedict stepped out into the light. The second Bridgerton son is a talented artist.

Benedict Bridgerton is aware of his liberty and freedom from family management his big brother is tasked with. Benedict takes up art and has a romantic fling with the French modiste.

Unlike the rest of the characters of this show, Benedict Bridgerton accepts his counter-culture identity in the company of his newfound art commune. As a result, Benedict is a relief from the intense story I am now engrossed in. While everyone is tangled up in one scandal or another, Benedict is just there expressing himself through art.

5. Lady Danbury: Lady Danbury is a character I would refer to as a member of high society. Her mind is as sharp as her words. Like the queen, Lady Danbury is a woman who has an authoritative presence in any scene she appears in. What sets Lady Danbury apart from her peers is her in-depth understanding of society. Lady Danbury is an intelligent woman. At some point, we all thought her to be the Influential gossip columnist “Lady Whistledown”.

Pulse Nigeria

4. Eloise Bridgerton: Eloise is witty, spirited, and loyal. Unlike Daphne, Eloise detests the idea that there is nothing more a woman can be than ‘married’. Eloise dismisses the thought of it despite her mother’s constant reminder that she is the next Bridgerton lady to go into the social season.

Presumably, still in her Teens, Eloise yearns for the liberty to be whomever she wishes to be in a society that seems to be in support of hypocrisy and opposed towards originality and self-expression.

3. Simon Bassett (The Duke of Hastings): I'm keeping this short. This guy needs therapy.

2. Daphne Bridgerton: Daphne, the Diamond of the First Water. Named by the queen, Daphne's main goal from the beginning is finding a suitor and love in her first social season. In the middle of that, she befriends Simon Bassett (The duke). Which pretty much sets the tone for their bitter-sweet romance.

Daphne is thrown into society and marriage when she is not ready. (Or wasn't prepared by her mother). Although at the end of season1, Daphne has her marriage goals and childbirth desire achieved, it was not handled on a platter of gold. The laughter of sibling-joy, goosebumps from sexual thrill, bitter tears of heartbreak, was nothing less of what entailed Daphne’s evolution from the innocent Bridgerton girl to the wise Duchess of Hastings.

1. Penelope Featherington (Lady Whistledown): Penelope is the youngest Featherington daughter. Penelope feels invincible amongst her family and society due to her insecurities about her looks and counter-culture, which she explores through a series of publications revealing the hidden scandals in every home.

The most mysterious part of season1, from the first episode to the last, is the unknown identity of the show’s narrator, ‘Lady Whistledown’, voiced by Julia Andrews, which creates a room of mystery explored by Eloise. Penelope’s aura and Lady Whistledown’s unique and bold tone are at vast odds. It is the most shocking counter-personality expression. A culture Netflix’s Bridgerton illustrated brilliantly. Although Lady Whistledown’s identity remains unknown to the rest of the characters, her thoughts and words highly impact every individual in this Eight-episode series.

---

Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.

-----