Up NEPA, documentary film on Nigeria’s electricity sector premieres in FCT

Ishaya Bako, ace Nollywood filmmaker and Director of the film stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja.

According to him, the documentary probes the persistent issues surrounding electricity in Nigeria, such as unreliable power supply and its impact on individuals, Businesses and the economy.

Bako said the acclaimed documentary is produced by Griot Studios, a multimedia company that specialises in producing and distributing content with socio-cultural relevance.

He said “Up NEPA” features special guest stars including veteran Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw and ace rapper Jude Abaga, popularly known as MI.

According to the Director, the film features interviews with everyday people, including cold store owners in Ibadan, plastics manufacturers in Aba and Kano, and healthcare workers in Lagos.

He added that industry experts such as Patrick Okigbo, Bart Nnaji, Alex Okoh, Rahila Thomas and other stakeholders were also interviewed in the project.

“I am grateful to be able to share this film with an audience, it’s been many years in the making.

“The documentary provides an in-depth analysis of the challenges of providing adequate and sustained electrical power to Nigeria’s growing population despite being one of the world’s largest primary energy producers.

“It also examines the historical changes and government reforms within the power sector while anticipating future developments.

“The film is scheduled to premiere on the 9th of May 2024 in Abuja and will subsequently be available for free on the film’s website.

“I am particularly grateful to the MacArthur Foundation, for their support in producing the film, and our hardworking team at Griot Studios, who have persevered to ensure this project becomes a reality,” he said.

Bako, renowned for directing award-winning documentaries like “Fueling Poverty” and “Silent Tears,” said the documentary’s release is in partnership with ‘The Electricity Hub.’