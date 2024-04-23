Ebuka Njoku's film 'ỤNỌ' is set to hit cinemas on May 17

Njọku emphasised that ỤNỌ is more than just a movie as he expressed his happiness for the upcoming release and looked back on more than a year of dedication and hard work.

“ỤNỌ is the Igbo word for Home. Although our film is funny and would leave you craving for love or wanting to call your loved ones, this is beyond entertainment. We made @uno_thefinfamily for every Nigerian family - to express the beautiful Imperfection of every family. I can't wait for you all to see what we have made. ON MAY 17th - THE FEAST BEGINS 🥂, ” he wrote in the Instagram post on Monday, April 22, 2024.

On May 17, when ỤNỌ officially opens in cinemas, audiences can expect to lose themselves in a touching story that honours the universal concepts of love, family, and what it means to be at home.

In the film, a quirky young man who has been separated from his family for ten years brings his fiancé home for a formal introduction but ultimately puts both their relationship and family through a rigorous test of endurance.