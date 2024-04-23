Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Ebuka Njoku's film 'ỤNỌ' is set to hit cinemas on May 17

Kome Nathaniel

Njoku made the announcement in an Instagram post.

UNO movie poster [Instagram/theebukanjoku]
UNO movie poster [Instagram/theebukanjoku]

Recommended articles

Njọku emphasised that ỤNỌ is more than just a movie as he expressed his happiness for the upcoming release and looked back on more than a year of dedication and hard work.

ỤNỌ is the Igbo word for Home. Although our film is funny and would leave you craving for love or wanting to call your loved ones, this is beyond entertainment. We made @uno_thefinfamily for every Nigerian family - to express the beautiful Imperfection of every family. I can't wait for you all to see what we have made. ON MAY 17th - THE FEAST BEGINS 🥂, ” he wrote in the Instagram post on Monday, April 22, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

On May 17, when ỤNỌ officially opens in cinemas, audiences can expect to lose themselves in a touching story that honours the universal concepts of love, family, and what it means to be at home.

In the film, a quirky young man who has been separated from his family for ten years brings his fiancé home for a formal introduction but ultimately puts both their relationship and family through a rigorous test of endurance.

The cast includes Nkem Owoh, Jennifer Eliogu, Lorenzo Menakaya, Abayomi Towase, and Ojo Tomi.

Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel is a movie reporter who gives engaging and informative insight into the world of film.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ini Edo and BBN's Bam Bam in high spirits as they celebrate birthdays today

Ini Edo and BBN's Bam Bam in high spirits as they celebrate birthdays today

7 Afrobeats hit remixes featuring Wizkid

7 Afrobeats hit remixes featuring Wizkid

Ebuka Njoku's film 'ỤNỌ' is set to hit cinemas on May 17

Ebuka Njoku's film 'ỤNỌ' is set to hit cinemas on May 17

Rutgers University in America names film prize after Tunde Kelani

Rutgers University in America names film prize after Tunde Kelani

OAP Do2dtun weighs in on viral bullying clip, calls out secondary school bullies

OAP Do2dtun weighs in on viral bullying clip, calls out secondary school bullies

Ric Hassani says the quality of Nigerian hit songs has dropped

Ric Hassani says the quality of Nigerian hit songs has dropped

Harry Styles stalker sentenced to prison for sending him 8,000 cards in a month

Harry Styles stalker sentenced to prison for sending him 8,000 cards in a month

Bobrisky appeals against sentence, wants court to replace each count with ₦50k

Bobrisky appeals against sentence, wants court to replace each count with ₦50k

I never wanted to date a musician - Simi on marriage with Adekunle Gold

I never wanted to date a musician - Simi on marriage with Adekunle Gold

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Funmilayo Ransome Kuti Movie [Instagram / FilmOne]

Biopic on feminist hero Funmilayo Ransome Kuti will hit cinemas May 17, see trailer

The driving force of Festival of Fire is to hold a mirror up

'Festival of Fire' wants you to question barbaric culture, not preserve it

Stephanie Coker, Akah Nnani, others win British Council Film Lab Africa Grant

Stephanie Coker, Akah Nnani, others win British Council Film Lab Africa grant

Ajosepo-2024-Nollywire-1638x2048

Nollywood reigns supreme as Ajosepo holds the top spot at the box office