Red Sea Film Festival picks up 2 African projects for development

12 projects have been chosen for the fourth edition of the program, which is set to hold in Saudi Arabia and Italy.

They include projects from young filmmakers from Saudi Arabia, and the wider Arab and African region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Only two African projects made it to the 10-month mentorship program. They are:

'Fantastic Tale'; Writer/Director Vincho Nchogu, Producer Joshua Olaoluwa

'Black Snake'; Writer/Director Naishe Nyamubaya, Producer Sue-Ellen Chitunya

Olaoluwa is the only Nigerian in this program. He has worked on several projects including 'Ije,' 'Naked Woman,' 'Making of the King, ' Netflix's 'A Sunday Affair' and 'Love Language.'

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

These filmmakers will get the chance to meet and work with industry professionals and film experts from all over the world as part of a creative development program organized by the Lab.

The workshops, include in-person training in Saudi Arabia and Torino, Italy at the TorinoFilmLab.