Red Sea Film Festival has revealed this year's selection for its development program, the Red Sea Lodge, in collaboration with TorinoFilmLab and sponsored by the Film AlUla film commission.
Red Sea Film Festival picks up 2 African projects for development
Joshua Olaoluwa is the only Nigerian to make it to this year's program.
Recommended articles
12 projects have been chosen for the fourth edition of the program, which is set to hold in Saudi Arabia and Italy.
They include projects from young filmmakers from Saudi Arabia, and the wider Arab and African region.
Only two African projects made it to the 10-month mentorship program. They are:
- 'Fantastic Tale'; Writer/Director Vincho Nchogu, Producer Joshua Olaoluwa
- 'Black Snake'; Writer/Director Naishe Nyamubaya, Producer Sue-Ellen Chitunya
Olaoluwa is the only Nigerian in this program. He has worked on several projects including 'Ije,' 'Naked Woman,' 'Making of the King, ' Netflix's 'A Sunday Affair' and 'Love Language.'
These filmmakers will get the chance to meet and work with industry professionals and film experts from all over the world as part of a creative development program organized by the Lab.
The workshops, include in-person training in Saudi Arabia and Torino, Italy at the TorinoFilmLab.
Following the workshops, the winners will take home a portion of the total $200,000 in prizes that will be awarded during the Red Sea festivals 2023 edition in December.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng