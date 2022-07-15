RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Watch Orire Nwani’s ‘Naked Woman’ short film

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Filmmaker Orire Nwani’s latest short film ‘Naked Woman’ is the perfect way to kickstart the weekend.

Naked Woman directed by Orire Nwani
Naked Woman directed by Orire Nwani

The newly released production currently streaming on YouTube, is both gripping and artistic in its exploration of trauma of unwanted pregnancy and single parenthood.

Recommended articles

Starring Ejovwoke Obas Olikuntuyi and Roberta Orioma who doubles as co-writer, the film follows an intense confrontation between a single mother and daughter.

The official synopsis reads:

Naked Woman follows the story of single mother Ufuoma, who after the difficulties she has gone through in life is somewhat bitter and scared about her daughter making the same mistakes.

The film opens to a confrontation between Ufuoma and Fejiro after Fejiro is dropped off at past midnight by a male stranger. A heated argument ensues when Ufuoma confronts Fejiro with a pregnancy kit she found in her belongings.

Their heated exchange force them to face the hard truth of their relationship and Ufuoma’s deep-seated trauma.

Naked Woman is directed by Orire Nwani, co-written by Vincho Nchogu and produced by Josh Olaoluwa. Cinematography is credited to Adeniyi ‘TAJ’ Joseph.

Watch the short film:

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Watch Orire Nwani’s ‘Naked Woman’ short film

Watch Orire Nwani’s ‘Naked Woman’ short film

Wale Ojo to reportedly lead cast of Amazon Nigerian original 'Breath of Life'

Wale Ojo to reportedly lead cast of Amazon Nigerian original 'Breath of Life'

'I was born with sickle cell disease. It was life and death' - Adekunle Gold

'I was born with sickle cell disease. It was life and death' - Adekunle Gold

Tiwa Savage bags doctorate degree from University of Kent

Tiwa Savage bags doctorate degree from University of Kent

Nick Cannon says he might welcome 3 more children this year

Nick Cannon says he might welcome 3 more children this year

A decade of Davido: Spotify shares some of the details behind his iconic debut album

A decade of Davido: Spotify shares some of the details behind his iconic debut album

Ex- BBNaija housemate Esther Agunbiade, Oga Sabinus, Mc Lively, Adaku and more; meet the cast of Africa Magic's new comedy series ‘Sisi Eko’

Ex- BBNaija housemate Esther Agunbiade, Oga Sabinus, Mc Lively, Adaku and more; meet the cast of Africa Magic's new comedy series ‘Sisi Eko’

Play Network confirms partnership with UK govt for ‘Hijack 93: The Mad Men & the Aircraft’ movie

Play Network confirms partnership with UK govt for ‘Hijack 93: The Mad Men & the Aircraft’ movie

'You all are really kids' Omah fires at Ruger and Victony

'You all are really kids' Omah fires at Ruger and Victony

Trending

‘How to Ruin Christmas’ star Busi Lurayi found dead at her residence

Busi Lurayi [Twitter/Netflix SA]

Sola Sobowale, Broda Shaggi to star in Hamisha Daryani Ahuja’s new film in India

Sola Sobowale and Broda Shaggi will star in the film set to be shot in India [Instagram/@solasobowale @brodashaggi @hamishadaryaniahuja ]

5 Nollywood films that gave us sleepless nights as kids

Scared kids

5 iconic Olu Jacobs films as actor turns 80

Olu Jacobs [Instagram]