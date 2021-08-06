Written and executive produced by Clementina Ojie, the short film, shot on location in Lagos, is set in the wake of the 2020 EndSARS protests and is based on Ije, a young woman who gets admitted to an Ivy League university in the United States to study the course of her dreams.

Events take a tragic turn when her cousin, Chika convinces her to go on a night out in Lagos. Their night leads Ije on a journey to love and death. The short film stars Omowunmi Dada, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Eso Dike, Alex Ajoku and is produced Josh Olaoluwa.

Already gathering festival accolades, 'Ije' recently received special honours at the 2021 Women X festival. It also made the official selection of this year's New Vision International Film Festival (NVIFF), a gold-rated festival held in Amsterdam.