RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Watch Omowunmi Dada, Uzoamaka Aniunoh in 'Ije' short film trailer

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The short film about police brutality is set in the wake of the 2020 EndSARS protests.

'Ije' short film starring Omowunmi Dada and Uzoamaka Aniunoh [ConceptifiedMedia]

Conceptified Media has debuted a first-look trailer and poster for new short film, 'Ije' directed by Orire 'Lucky' Nwani and Ejiro Esigbone.

Recommended articles

Written and executive produced by Clementina Ojie, the short film, shot on location in Lagos, is set in the wake of the 2020 EndSARS protests and is based on Ije, a young woman who gets admitted to an Ivy League university in the United States to study the course of her dreams.

Events take a tragic turn when her cousin, Chika convinces her to go on a night out in Lagos. Their night leads Ije on a journey to love and death. The short film stars Omowunmi Dada, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Eso Dike, Alex Ajoku and is produced Josh Olaoluwa.

www.instagram.com

Already gathering festival accolades, 'Ije' recently received special honours at the 2021 Women X festival. It also made the official selection of this year's New Vision International Film Festival (NVIFF), a gold-rated festival held in Amsterdam.

Watch the trailer:

www.instagram.com

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Watch Omowunmi Dada, Uzoamaka Aniunoh in 'Ije' short film trailer

BBNaija 2021: Niyi says Angel has made advances towards him in the shower

BBNaija 2021: Tension as some housemates exchange words in Biggie's house

On his new single, Kizz Daniel reaffirms that 'black men' don't 'Lie'

Reminisce features on Brillsta's new single, 'Bullion Van (Remix)'

Ninety releases new single, 'Somebody'

Niniola returns with Amapiano record, 'Too Sweet (O Dun)'

Gyakie releases new single, 'Need Me'

'Progressive Tailors Club' gets theatrical release date